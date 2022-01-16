Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.02 Million

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report $286.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.79 million to $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BRX shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

