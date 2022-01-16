Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Post $1.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Avnet posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 383,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

