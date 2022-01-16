Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

AEYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

AEYE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

