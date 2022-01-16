AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) PT Lowered to CHF 22.50

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. AMS has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

