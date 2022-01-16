Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Up 5.2%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 2,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 90,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMYT. Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

