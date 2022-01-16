AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $108.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

