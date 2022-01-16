Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $721.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.30 million and the lowest is $713.27 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:COLD opened at $30.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.