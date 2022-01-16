American Airlines Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn ($8.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.70). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.