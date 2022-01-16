Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.53. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 424,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,379. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.