AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $206.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $119.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.69. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $97.65 and a 52-week high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

