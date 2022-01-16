Ambire AdEx Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $69.41 million and $5.88 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 148,668,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,226,443 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

