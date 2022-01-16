Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,427.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

