Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $3.47

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.37. Amarin shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 7,890 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

