Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.10.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $17,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.