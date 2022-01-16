Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 52.5% in December

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

