AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,527 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,002,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.