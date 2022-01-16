AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 58.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

