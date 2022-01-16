AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 235.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $361.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $218.58 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.41 and its 200 day moving average is $326.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.36.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

