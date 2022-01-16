AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.86 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.12.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

