AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $68.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.