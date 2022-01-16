Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $17.48 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.