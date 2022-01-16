Ally Financial Inc. Purchases 14,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 233.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.14.

WYNN opened at $91.47 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

