Ally Financial Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 39,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.94.

NYSE CAT opened at $228.94 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

