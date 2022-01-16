Ally Financial Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

