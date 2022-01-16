Ally Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.81 and a 200 day moving average of $286.08. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

