Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 406,997 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 406,997 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.85% of Bunge worth $96,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth about $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bunge by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288,434 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

