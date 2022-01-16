Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 38,364 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $112,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

