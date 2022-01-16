Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $90 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $89,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,466,156 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

