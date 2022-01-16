Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,701 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.91% of Williams-Sonoma worth $120,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.96.

WSM opened at $147.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

