Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 366,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Schlumberger worth $124,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

