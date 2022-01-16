Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $143.34 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.37% of Blueprint Medicines worth $143,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

