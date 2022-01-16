Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $115.34 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Stryker worth $115,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after buying an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $266.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

