Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 322,581 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.22% of Southwest Gas worth $127,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

