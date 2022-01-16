AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

