Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Alector worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 131,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alector by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $17.51 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,500. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

