Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Albany International by 3,547.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 56,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,324,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

