Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.10 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -118.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -166.64%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

