Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of A opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

