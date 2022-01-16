AGF Investments LLC Raises Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1,536.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

