AGF Investments LLC Increases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

