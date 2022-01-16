AGF Investments LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 969,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.05 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.