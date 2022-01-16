AGF Investments LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.16 and a 200-day moving average of $266.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

