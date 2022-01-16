AGF Investments Inc. Sells 53,319 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,319 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

KL opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

