AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,022 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMX opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

