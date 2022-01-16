AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 1,410 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $348.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

