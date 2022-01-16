AGF Investments Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $249.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.73 and a 200 day moving average of $269.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

