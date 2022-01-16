AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

