Advisory Services Network LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGB. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

