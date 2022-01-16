Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 37.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 67.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 554.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $742.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

