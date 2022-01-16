Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

